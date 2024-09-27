Barcelona manager Hansi Flick – ‘Inaki Pena can be our goalkeeper for the rest of the season’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has again used his press conference to back Inaki Pena, after expressing his full confidence in the 25-year-old ahead of their clash against Getafe.

The Catalan giants are rumoured to be bringing in Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement, although he is reportedly demanding that he is giving the number one spot in order to do so. Pena made his first start on Tuesday, but had little to do, and Flick was asked whether he could be their starting goalkeeper the rest of the way.

“Why not? He’s very good, he had a clean sheet against Getafe, which is good for the confidence. Regarding another goalkeeper, it’s the same as the other night, he have to wait and see. I don’t know what will happen actually.”

Lamine Yamal could rest against Osasuna in Pamplona. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 27, 2024

Flick explained that goalkeeping coach Jose Ramon de la Fuente would be key to the transition between Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Inaki Pena, as he was asked about the connection between the defence and the goalkeeper.

“It’s the same with De la. He is also part of our staff. He is very experienced coach, he has a lot of experience. He works and has worked with the best goalkeepers. Inaki, from the beginning has been involved in every meeting, in everything.”

“It’s always good to have good connections with the players, and in the last game you could see it, there was a very good connection between Inaki and his teammates.”

"You tell him to rest (laughs). It's unbelievable, I never had this before. After the games, we say to him, OK may you recover with treatment, he says no, he wants to be on the pitch. He's a great professional, looks after himself. It's not normal." Flick on Kounde. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/40qvGhyRv1 — Football España (@footballespana_) September 27, 2024

With the games coming thick and fast, the physical fitness of the team has been praised, but a difference between how Barcelona were handling games emotionally was also highlighted to Flick.

“Maybe it’s better to ask the players, I’m not sure. My team and I do our job, we have a fantastic staff. We create an environment in which the players can grow, trust in us, in our idea of ​​conceiving football, is the basis of creating an environment in which everyone feels at home.”

Barcelona will pursuing an eighth straight triumph against Osasuna at El Sadar, in a tricky away day against Los Rojillo. The Blaugrana also have doubts over the fitness of Inigo Martinez, Raphinha and Marc Casado, with none of the four completing a full training session on Friday. Osasuna are unbeaten in Pamplona this season so far, and have won three of their four clashes.