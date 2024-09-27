Barcelona could look to offload Frenkie de Jong in 2025 after reportedly agreeing a deal on unpaid wages.

De Jong’s long term future in Catalonia remains uncertain as he continues to recover from an ankle injury this season.

With his contract expiring in 2026, the club are yet to open talks over a renewal, and sale rumours have reduced due to his injury.

The Dutch international could still have a place at Barcelona, if his return to action is swift and consistent, but the club are considering all options.

As per an exclusive report from footballtransfers.com, Barcelona have agreed a package to pay de Jong around €18m in unsettled wages, on the condition he leaves in 2025.

The deal is viewed as a pragmatic solution to Barcelona’s ongoing need to balance salary excesses and move forward on a stronger financial footing.

The settlement refers to a chunk of wages deferred by de Jong during the Covid-19 pandemic, which remains unpaid, and de Jong’s representatives have been working on a resolution since 2022.