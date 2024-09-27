Barcelona face fan ban and fine from UEFA for Nazi banner

Barcelona have fallen foul of UEFA for a banner referencing former Nazi leader and primary author of the Holocaust Adolf Hitler. A banner in the away section at the Stade Louis II last week read ‘Flick heil’ – or hail Flick, referencing a common greeting during the time of the dictator.

Relevo report that UEFA have hit them with a €10k fan and banned Barcelona from selling away tickets to fans for their next away trip. That means Barcelona will be without their support for their clash with Crvena Zvezda [Red Star Belgrade] in Belgrade on the 6th of November.

While it is not yet clear if it was related to the minority far-right group of Barcelona ‘fans’, it bears all the hallmarks of their work. Decades ago the far-right ultra group ‘Boixos Nois’ were expelled from Camp Nou, but from time to time they have reared their head again. Last year police raided the group’s headquarters and found an abundance of Nazi memorabilia as well as weapons. 12 members of the gang were arrested with the charges including drug trafficking, extorsion and murder.