Barcelona considering shock renewal for experienced captain

For the first time in his Barcelona career, Brazilian winger Raphinha has felt like a key part of the team, and his performances at the start of the season have been beyond doubt. The Blaugrana are reportedly considering offering him a new contract.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, Barcelona are considering handing Raphinha a new contract. His current deal expires in 2027, meaning they have plenty of time to do so, but it is highlighted just how happy they are with him, and impressed with his commitment. Raphinha was one of the players most frequently tipped for a sale this summer, but the Brazilian turned all offers that came in down. They will make a call next summer, but the feeling currently is that he will continue at the club in the medium to long-term.

The 27-year-old was elected by his teammates to the leadership group at the club during the summer, becoming one of five captains at the club, to the surprise of many. However he has shown an increasing appreciation of his role as an example and a leader for the side in recent weeks, recently sticking up for Lamine Yamal in the face of a number of fouls.

If they were to renew his deal, then it would perhaps cast doubt on their intentions with Nico Williams. Barcelona are tipped to go back in for Williams next summer, with a mutual interest in the move allegedly still there. With Pedri, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha though, at least one would have to drop out of the side.