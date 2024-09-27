Atletico Madrid fans on social media consider terrifying initiative for derby clash with Real Madrid

The Madrid derby has been the setting for several unsightly scenes in recent years, with Vinicius Junior suffering from disgraceful racial abuse. A portion of Atletico Madrid fans are suggesting ways around being persecuted for abusing Real Madrid players during their meeting on Sunday night.

That is according to Sport, who say that a portion of fans, under the hashtag ‘MetropolitanoWithAMask’ are promoting the idea of attending the Metropolitano with a mask in order to obscure their identity. The motive being that they could abuse players without being identified by cameras after the fact. La Liga President Javier Tebas had stated this week that ‘no racist insult in a stadium will go unpunished’.

It should be pointed out that it is difficult to tell whether this goes beyond a select few Atletico Madrid ‘fans’ who have used the hashtag, with just as much, if not more backlash from Real Madrid fans appearing on social media. However the very idea is reprehensible, and it is understandable that it has raised hackles.