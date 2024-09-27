Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid cancel derby half-time show after singer declares herself Real Madrid fan

Atletico Madrid have cancelled their ‘half-time show’ scheduled for the Madrid derby due to the performer’s preferences over who would win the clash. Mexican singer Danna Paola was set to sing her latest song ‘El Doble’ with Abraham Mateo at the Metropolitano, but Los Rojiblancos have pulled the event.

Paola, 29, is promoting her latest hit in Spain, where she reached fame acting in Netflix drama Elite, and appeared on popular talk show ‘La Revuelta’ with comedian David Broncano this week, at which point football came up.

She went back and forth with Atletico fan Broncano, declaring herself Madridista, saying it would be ‘exciting, as it’s the first time I will see them play.’ She also started singing the ‘La Decima’ anthem, a song to celebrate Real Madrid’s 10th Champions League title, to wind up Broncano, before predicting a 2-1 win for Los Blancos with goals from Vinicius Junior and Fede Valverde.

As per Relevo, Paola’s performance has been cancelled following her comments. Los Colchoneros had planned it as a surprise, and have not addressed the matter publicly. It is not clear whether the club simply thought it would not be fitting, or perhaps more likely, that she would receive an angry reaction from the home support.

