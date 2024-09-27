Arsenal join Real Madrid and two others in race for 21-year-old German midfielder

Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz might only be 21 years of age, but he will likely have his pick of destinations when he decides to move on. Another of Europe’s top clubs has recently taken an interest in him.

While all top clubs are no doubt aware of his talent, there is a degree of seperation between that group and the ones seriously contemplating a move for him. According to Christian Falk, he will not come cheap, as Leverkusen want €150m for the creative midfielder. Wirtz’s intention is to leave next summer though.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with Wirtz some time, and now Falk explains that Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the race too.

Arsenal is interested in Florian Wirtz (21), Bayer Leverkusen (contract til 2027)

❇️ Wirtz wants to leave the Club in Summer 2025

❇️ Leverkusen want a Transfer-Fee of €150 Mio

❇️ FC Bayern, Real Madrid and Manchester City also are interested in Wirtz pic.twitter.com/DvUmBurpah — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 27, 2024

It will be fascinating to see where he ends up, and if anyone is willing to put up the fee that they are asking for. For all four of the clubs credited with interest, Leverkusen’s asking price would be a record transfer fee. With Los Blancos at least, they have a fairly clear tendency to negotiate down both release clauses and asking prices.