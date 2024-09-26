Wojciech Szczesny deal not yet done for Barcelona – goalkeeper’s demands could be an issue

In the last couple of days, it has been widely reported that Barcelona are set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as the replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a serious knee injury in the victory over Villarreal last Sunday. A deal is believed to be all-but done, although this may not actually be the case.

According to MD, there are still chances for the operation to fall through, despite reports that a medical is already booked. The former Arsenal and Juventus is demanding to arrive as a starter, replacing current number one Inaki Pena, who has taken on the role since Ter Stegen’s season-ending injury.

Barcelona, and Hansi Flick in particular, have full faith in Pena to continue as first-choice ‘keeper, and if this were to be the reality, Szczesny’s arrival would be complicated. In the instance that a deal breaks down, the Catalans would wait until January to find Ter Stegen’s short-term replacement, as no other free agent will be considered.