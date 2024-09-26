Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny able to play league phase matches for Barcelona in Champions League

Barcelona are expected to announce the signing of Wojciech Szczesny in the coming days. The former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper has agreed to come out of retirement to sign for the La Liga leaders, and he will be the replacement for the stricken Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who will play no further part this season.

Szczesny will compete with Inaki Pena to be Hansi Flick’s number one, and his idea is to take the place that the 25-year-old currently has. Not only will he want to be the starter in La Liga, but also the Champions League – and he will be able to make an immediate mark in European football’s premier competition.

As per Marca, Barcelona are able to register Szczesny in the Champions League with immediate effect, once his signing is confirmed. Because only Ter Stegen and Pena were part of the A list in the European squad, a replacement is allowed in the case of a long-term injury.

Szczesny has plenty of Champions League experience that Barcelona’s young squad can call upon, and this could give him the edge of Pena in Flick’s thoughts.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Champions League Wojciech Szczesny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News