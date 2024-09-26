WATCH: Espanyol-Villarreal referee hit by bottle thrown at Stage Front Stadium

Espanyol were frustrated by their home defeat to Villarreal on Thursday, as Manolo Gonzalez’s side threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1. For one supporter, he took things too far after the full time whistle had been blown.

As referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez and his officiating team walked towards the tunnel at the Stage Front Stadium, a bottle was thrown by someone in attendance. It hurt him, but fortunately, it was only in the midriff area, so no significant injury was suffered.

Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez es el anormal que nos ha arbitrado hoy, esto es lo mínimo que mereces. Bienvenido a nuestra casa corrupto hdp. pic.twitter.com/eA2daucXiq — The Unity (@theunityrcde) September 26, 2024

Nevertheless, it is an incredibly serious incident, and one that Spanish football’s authoritative bodies will not condone. The search is already ongoing to find the perpetrator.

It was not been a good week for La Liga referees, following the recent controversies involving Real Madrid and also Getafe midfielder Christantis Uche. There is bound to be a response from the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) following this shameful event in Catalonia.