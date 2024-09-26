Vinicius Junior reacts as Mallorca fan that racially abused him handed 12-month prison sentence

On Thursday, the Court of Instruction number 3 of Palma handed down a 12-month prison sentence to a Mallorca supporters that was found guilty of racially abusing Vinicius Junior and Samuel Chukwueze.

As per Diario AS, the individual in question was racist towards Vinicius during Real Madrid’s visit to Son Moix in February 2023, and he also hurled abuse at Chukwueze when Villarreal took on Mallorca later that month.

Each incident came with a six-month sentence, so the combined ruling is one year behind bars. The guilty party has also been handed a stadium banning order that will last for three years.

Real Madrid released a statement upon hearing the news of the sentencing, and Vinicius himself gave his approval to the punishment handed out by the presiding judge in the case.

It is encouraging to see that punishments are becoming harsher in these cases, and the hope is that racism in Spanish football will soon become a thing of the past.