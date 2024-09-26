Sevilla to have key attacker back from injury at San Mames

Sevilla breathed a sigh of relief last weekend when it was revealed that star striker Isaac Romero had not broken his ankle during the defeat to Alaves. As it turned out, the 24-year-old only suffered a slight sprain.

Romero has been a key player for Los Nervionenses this season due to the summer departure of Youssef En-Nesyri, who joined Fenerbahce in a big-money move. He has been the main striker for head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, and although they coped fine without him in the midweek victory over Real Valladolid, there is a desire to have him back available.

As per Diario AS, Sevilla’s wish is to come true as Romero is to be fit for the trip to Athletic Club on Sunday. He was involved in group training on Thursday, so barring any setbacks, he will be pushing to reclaim his starting spot ahead of summer signing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Sevilla will be aiming to build on that victory over Valladolid, but a trip to San Mames is one of the most difficult away days in La Liga. Romero’s availability should make it slightly easier.