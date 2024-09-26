Real Madrid remain in the dark about key player’s availability for Madrid derby

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow in the build-up to Sunday’s Madrid derby at the Metropolitano, with the news that Kylian Mbappe is set to miss three weeks of action with a thigh injury. However, they could also receive some very good injury news in the coming days.

As per Marca, Eduardo Camavinga was involved in training on Thursday, albeit he was only able to complete part of the session. Nevertheless, it is a step in the right direction for the French midfielder, who has yet to play this season because of a knee injury sustained in the build-up to the season-opening UEFA Super Cup.

Camavinga was been a big miss for Carlo Ancelotti, as Aurelien Tchouameni has had a difficult start to the season. His return will be a very welcome one, and if he can be back in time to face Atletico Madrid, it would be a major boost. However, it is not yet known whether he will be availability, and a decision will not be made until Saturday/Sunday morning.

Furthermore, Dani Carvajal trained without problems on Thursday, after he missed Real Madrid’s victory over Alaves earlier in the week. Barring any setbacks, he will start at the Metropolitano.