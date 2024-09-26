Real Madrid icon issues warning to Atletico Madrid ahead of derby showdown

Real Madrid make the short trip to the Civitas Metropolitano on Sunday as they prepare to take on Atletico Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the 2024-25 campaign. The hosts picked up a win and a draw in the two La Liga meetings last season, so it is up to Los Blancos to enact revenge, having also been defeated in the Copa del Rey.

🚨🇪🇸 OFFICIAL: Marcos Llorente has been named Atletico Madrid’s Player of the Month for August. pic.twitter.com/seFFniRK6F — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 26, 2024

Guti, who is considered a Real Madrid icon, has had his sat on this weekend’s showdown clash. As per MD, he expects his former side to have the fire in their bellies.

“The Madrid derbies are unique: the feeling that is breathed in the capital, the morbidity between the players, the desire to show in the rival stadium… Real Madrid are starting to get going, and I’m sure Vinicius, Bellingham and co. will come out on Sunday to take revenge for the defeat at the Metropolitano last season.”

Atletico Madrid hero Juanfran Torres also had his say.

“The derby goes far beyond the three points. It’s 90 minutes to show who is in charge in the capital. The players are going to be like motorcycles and, knowing Cholo, he will have given them extra motivation to go out and eat Real Madrid in front of our people this Sunday.”