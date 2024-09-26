Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique would reduce salary by 50% to never speak to media again

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has always been quick to clip the ears of the press, but continues his frustration with the media in Paris.

Ahead of PSG‘s match-up with Rennes, Luis Enrique was asked about a statement that he had made during a recent documentary about him that has come out, in which he said that he would take a 25% salary cut to never have to speak to the press again. He doubled down on that, as reported by Relevo.

“If you tell me right now, sign a paper and I will never speak to the press again and you take away 25, or even up to 50% (of my salary), I will sign it.”

“I like to talk, I have never shortened a press conference, I love it and I can do it in several languages, badly, but I do it,” he noted but admitted that he would avoid it if he could. The Asturian is still conducting his press conferences in Spanish too, not feeling sufficiently comfortable to do so in French. “In the contracts, the clubs obligate managers to speak.”

‘Lucho’ has always been a strong character, and having had a number of run-ins with the press in Spain both as a player, and then as Barcelona and Spain manager, that has clearly conditioned his relationship with them. While press duties have always been present in football, previously there was a much closer relationship, with some managers even socialising with journalists after games, but the degree of pressure, the number of press conferences and the distance has grown significantly over the decades.