Nigerian midfielder alleges racism, claims are dismissed by own coach – ‘He doesn’t understand the language’

Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche has alleged that he has suffered racism during his time playing in Spain. The Nigerian midfielder spent time in the lower tiers of Spanish football at Moralo and then Ceuta, before making the jump to Getafe this summer.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene, with a goal in the first game of the season on his debut, earning Los Azulones a point against Athletic Club. Since he has been a key part of Jose Bordalas’ side but not all of his experiences have been positive.

During an interview with ESPN Africa, Uche complained of the standards of the referees, but also alleged racial abuse.

“Both the fans, some of the fans, they will be hailing you ‘f—— black,’ you are a ‘black this this, that that.’ No it’s not good. It’s not good.”

Bordalas was not present during the post-match press conference after Getafe fell to Barcelona 1-0 on Monday night. Instead it was assistant manager Patri Moreno, who gave an astounding response when he was asked about Uche’s words.

“I have not had the opportunity to listen to those statements, I know nothing about it. Uche does not master the language well. Either he did not interpret the question correctly or it must have been a mistake when answering,” he told Marca.

Given the abuse suffered by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Nico Williams and Mouctar Diakhaby in recent years, it seems remarkable that Moreno would dismiss the issue so lightly. Even if that is the case, he has a duty to protect Uche and at the very least investigate the matter. So far this season the racism protocol has yet to be activated in La Liga, but Uche’s words cast doubt on how clean things have really been.