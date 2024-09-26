Marc-Andre Ter Stegen injury will allow Barcelona to register Dani Olmo until next summer

During the summer, Barcelona struggled to register Dani Olmo after his big-money move from RB Leipzig. He missed the opening two matches of the season, against Valencia and Athletic Club, because there was not enough salary space to register him with La Liga, but Andreas Christensen’s long-term injury ended up finally making it possible.

Christensen was unregistered by Barcelona to allow Olmo’s registration to take place, but it is only valid until the end of 2024. From the 1st of January, the Catalans would need to find a way to re-register him – but as it turns out, they are about to find a solution.

As per MD, Barcelona are expected to unregister Marc-Andre Ter Stegen following his season-ending knee injury, and 80% of the German goalkeeper’s salary can be used to help re-register Olmo. According to the report, not only is it enough for this, but also for the impending signing of Wojciech Szczesny.

It’s only a temporary solution for Barcelona, and they desperately need to continue improving their finances over the coming months. However, this will at least allow there to be no more problems with Olmo’s registration for this season.