Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez to undergo knee surgery next week

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Rodri had suffered a serious knee injury during Manchester City’s game against Arsenal last weekend. The Spanish midfielder is expected to miss the remainder of this season, and the likelihood is that he would also not play for La Roja if they were to reach the finals of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League.

Rodri travelled to Spain upon to undergo medical examinations upon suffering the injury, and he will return to his homeland again next week for the operation on his knee. As per Relevo, the plan is for the 28-year-old to undergo surgery in Madrid on Wednesday.

Dr. Manuel Leyes will perform the surgery, and he was hand-picked by Rodri – Man City have been notified, and accepted the player’s wishes.

Rodri’s absence is a massive blow for Man City, who have started the Premier League season in good form. It is also very bad news for Spain, although they do have a ready-made replacement in Martin Zubimendi.