La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid win, Villarreal’s comeback victory and Las Palmas fail to win again

MD7 of the 2024-25 La Liga season concluded on Thursday with three more matches. Atletico Madrid’s trip to Celta Vigo was the highlighted fixture, while the two early games saw Real Betis travel to Las Palmas, while Espanyol hosted Villarreal at the Stage Front Stadium.

Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were very poor for the most part at Balaidos, but somehow, they managed to defeat Celta. The winning goal came in the dying stages of the encounter, courtesy of Julian Alvarez’s second goal for Los Colchoneros.

Espanyol 1-2 Villarreal

Villarreal bounced back from their weekend hammering against Barcelona to secure a comeback win against Espanyol. Jofre Carreras opened the scoring for the hosts, but goals either side of half time from Ayoze Perez ensure that it is another victory for Marcelino Garcia Toral and his squad – they go third in the standings.

Las Palmas 1-1 Real Betis

Las Palmas are still without a competitive victory since February after they were held at home by Real Betis. Alberto Moleiro had given the hosts a dream start in Gran Canaria, but Giovani Lo Celso’s fourth goal in three matches ensured that Manuel Pellegrini’s side would be returning to Andalusia with a point.