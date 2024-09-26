Inaki Williams: Nico Williams made “right decision” to reject Barcelona in favour of Athletic Club stay

Nico Williams dominated transfer news stories over the summer, as he was relentlessly linked with moves to Barcelona and the Premier League. In the end, the 21-year-old stayed put at Athletic Club for at least one more season.

Older brother Inaki Williams would have had a good idea of what his younger sibling was going through. Speaking this week (via Sport), he gave a small insight.

“It was a very long, very hard summer (for him). It was a summer of having to make decisions. After several months, for me he has made the right one.”

Inaki is now looking ahead, and he is looking forward to playing alongside brother Nico in the Europa League.

“Now we have a dream to fulfil, like the whole team. There are few of us who have been lucky enough to play in European competition with Athletic Club, and now we are going to fulfil the dream of many.”