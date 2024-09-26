Former Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal starlet retires aged 34

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid starlet Fran Merida has called time on his career at the age of 34, after leaving Lugo this summer. Once dubbed the next big thing in Spanish football after Cesc Fabregas, Merida made 390 appearances in his 16-year career.

Merida, like Fabregas, moved from La Masia to Arsenal to continue his development, and was tipped follow in his footsteps, although the ex-under-21 international never quite hit those heights. After a spell in China for 18 months until earlier this year, Merida played thirteen times for third-tier Lugo last season.

He would have spells at Atletico Madrid, Braga, Hercules, Athletico Paranaense, Huesca, Osasuna, Espanyol and Tianjin, with perhaps his best spells coming at Huesca and then at El Sadar. He scored 36 goals and gave 28 assists in his career two, mostly swapping between Primera and Segunda. He also won the European Supercup at Atletico Madrid, overcoming Inter, while also picking up Segunda winners’ medals in 2019 and 2021 with Osasuna and Espanyol. He released the following statement, as quoted by Diario AS.

“19 years ago I left home in search of my dream and, just 17 years ago today, I achieved it, on September 25, 2007. I have been privileged to be able to live so many experiences thanks to the ball. To all the people I have crossed paths with over the years in all the clubs, thank you very much! I especially want to remember my parents, thank you for always letting me be myself and being unconditionally supportive. Also to my sister Sara, for accompanying me to play the best games in the streets of the neighborhood. To Antonio Lopez, for taking care of me like a brother, always being honest with me and helping me get up in my worst moment. To my wife Vanesa, for being the pillar of my life along with our daughters. And to you, grandfather. We did it!! Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. I start new challenges…”