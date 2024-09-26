Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez fearing stadium ban following referee incident

Espanyol’s 2-1 defeat to Villarreal on Thursday evening was overshadowed by a disappointing incident that took place after the full time whistle at the Stage Front Stadium. As he made his way to the tunnel post-match, on-field referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez had a bottle thrown at him by a disgruntled home supporter.

The incident is expected to be reviewed in the coming days, and the likelihood is that the offender will be tracked down by the relevant authorities.

It’s also likely that Espanyol will be punished, but head coach Manolo Gonzalez is desperate for a partial stadium closure to be added, as per MD.

“Let’s hope that is not the case. I prefer not to talk about it because everything is problems. We already know how everything goes. Let’s hope they don’t close the stadium.”

It will be known soon whether Espanyol will be sanctioned over the incident. If so, they will be keen to avoid serious punishment, but it would be no surprise if that is what they receive.