Diego Simeone backs under-fire Alexander Sorloth to come good for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were far from convincing against Celta Vigo, but they managed to secure a 1-0 victory at Balaidos on Thursday night. The result keeps them in third place in La Liga, and still in close proximity to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It was not a particularly good performance from Atleti, and this was recognised by head coach Diego Simeone. As per Diario AS, he admitted that his attacking players were below par in Galicia.

“We played against a team that does very well, that has been growing with this coach and did not lose at home with him. They play well, good possession, distribute the ball and take advantage of the mistakes they make. We didn’t play well in attack. The changes gave us creativity and we got closer to being able to win.”

Alexander Sorloth was one of those that failed to perform, as he was hooked at half time for eventual matchwinner Julian Alvarez. Simeone spoke on both post-match, and he expects them to come good soon for Atletico Madrid.

“They are special footballers. We need time for (Alvarez) and Alex to find a partnership. The team is working very well defensively, collectively it is very good, with patience, except for the first half in Vallecas. But we have to improve offensively, in societies. First me, finding who can best associate to find that game. The boys are predisposed to everything, you see.”