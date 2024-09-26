Christantus Uche will not be sanctioned for scathing assessment of La Liga referees

On Wednesday, ESPN released an explosive interview with Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche, who revealed that he had been the subject of racist abuse. The Nigerian youngster also took aim at La Liga referees, calling them “very bad”.

In the past, players have been banned for criticising referees, with cases in the last couple of years including those of Jose Gaya and Sergio Canales. Uche could have been another, but he won’t be.

As per MD, Uche cannot be sanctioned for his comments as they do not question the honourability and honesty of the referees. In addition, he does not use foul-sounding or humiliating language, meaning that no punishment cannot be handed out even if a complaint was filed by the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

This is good news for Getafe, as Uche has been a revelation since joining the club in the summer. There is no risk of him being unavailable for Jose Bordalas’ side this weekend, as they take on Alaves at the Coliseum.