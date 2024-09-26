Barcelona star posts remarkable statistic during Getafe victory

Barcelona produced another dominant performance during their victory against Getafe on Wednesday, although it was only a 1-0 success. As it turned out, Robert Lewandowski’s early goal proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the visitors made it very difficult for Hansi Flick’s all-conquering side.

Details of Hansi Flick's first months at Barcelona. @JijantesFC – He daily calls his players to see how they are doing/feeling.

– He spends a lot of hours inside his office, and arrives there sometimes three of four hours prior to the training sessions.

– Flick is known for his… pic.twitter.com/OReCHb4Syd — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 26, 2024

Barcelona controlled proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic, and aside from the final few minutes, they were very comfortable – this is amplified by a rather remarkable statistic involving defender Inigo Martinez.

As per Sport, Martinez completed 102 passes during the 95 minutes, where as Getafe as a team were only able to muster up 92 completed passes.

It has been a very impressive start to the season by Martinez, who has grasped the opportunity presented to him following the injuries to Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen. Barcelona have looked comfortable with him in defence, so there is a strong chance that he continues to keep his place over the coming months.