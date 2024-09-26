Barcelona Sporting Director Deco to build new ‘house’ for players

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has been backed publicly by President Joan Laporta this month, and it looks as if he will continue to work on changing things at Can Barca, despite the limitations placed on transfer business. His next mission is to construct a ‘Barcelona house’.

This season under Hansi Flick, Barcelona players are required to spend matchdays together. Earlier in the day, players take part in a warm-up session, before spending the hours before the game at the Melia Torre Melina hotel, close to Camp Nou. However Deco wants to alter that.

While they clearly have security, it remains a shared space open to the public, and Deco believes that it is still not ideal for players focusing. His idea is to build a house close to the ground where the Blaugrana squad can relax and focus before games, Relevo report.

Szczęsny has started training in Marbella to arrive at the medical tests in the best possible way. The goalkeeper is looking for a house in Castelldefels, where his friend Lewandowski also lives. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 26, 2024

Internally, it has been approved, but the project is yet to be fully planned out. There is little space at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground, and they are looking for somewhere close to the ground. It would also allow players to sleep there on arrival back from late away days, and then do their recovery session in the morning at the training ground. This would save players time going to and from their houses, and therefore sleep.

Real Madrid players have their own rooms at the Valdebebas training ground for similar reasons, and Deco clearly feels this is another variable that can be controlled. Flick is the first manager to hold the gameday ‘concentrations’ since Pep Guardiola though, who allowed players to go home to their families.