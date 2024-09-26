Barcelona forward was reduced to tears during training exercise last season

Real Betis forward Vitor Roque is set for a spell on the sidelines after spraining his ankle. His manager Manuel Pellegrini was brutally honest about his start to the season after joining from Barcelona on loan, but he has not had an easy introduction to European football.

A recent anecdote has emerged from Catalunya Radio which detailed just how tough he was if finding things at Barcelona. Last season, during a training exercise which involved circuit work, the players were required to shoot on goal at the end, and had to score or start the circuit again.

Roque missed his shot and had to retrieve his ball and start again, but continued to miss. At that point, Robert Lewandowski, who had completed his circuit, sat down to watch, but Roque did not have any more luck. The Brazilian eventually gave up on the exercise, breaking down into tears, in an incident that had an impact on the dressing room, who felt for their teammate.

Arriving to no shortage of fanfare at Barcelona last January, many have accused Barcelona of not looking after the teenager properly and easing his adaptation after a major move. While his spell at Betis is yet to bear more fruit than a single goal, it is clear that he is playing with more confidence than he was at Barcelona. Betis have a buy clause in the deal which amounts to €25m for 80% of his rights, and can also extend his loan deal by a further season.