Barcelona directors to meet with Joan Laporta today to finalise 2023-24 accounts – profits expected

Barcelona will hold a board meeting today in order to report on their finances from the past season. The Blaugrana will sit down with President Joan Laporta to set the budgets for this campaign too.

Laporta has previously told the media that Barcelona are on course for profit from the past season, as they try to heal the hole in their finances caused by the pandemic and the renovations at Camp Nou. MD say the meeting will take place today, in which the accounts from last season will be closed, and the budgets for next season declared.

The Blaugrana will then set a date for the General Assembly, which many believe will be on Sunday the 20th of October, at which point the members will approve or reject the accounts, and any motions or votes will be carried out. Another topic on the table will be their negotiations with Nike over a new sponsorship deal.

The budgets set for the coming season will mark their plans over the next 12 months, while not breaking even would only further raise questions about Laporta’s stewardship. The impressive form under Hansi Flick has lowered tensions at the club, but various groups are looking to provide an opposition to Laporta.