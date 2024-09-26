Barcelona can register Wojciech Szczesny for Champions League games

Barcelona look set to bring in former Poland, Juventus and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a free transfer in the coming days. The Catalan side have the green light from Szczesny, and are currently working out a deal with Juventus to settle a €2m payout that he was due.

The Polish shot-stopper has restarted his fitness regime as of this Monday when he became aware that it was a possibility that he could be an option for the Blaugrana, and is currently training in Marbella as he awaits confirmation of a deal. His goal is to be back in shape as soon as possible, with their post-international break clash against Sevilla as a first tie he could be back for.

Hansi Flick intends to keep Iñaki Peña as the starting goalkeeper, while the arrival of veteran Wojciech Szczęsny is meant to provide backup. However, Peña must stay at the top of his game, because the Polish goalkeeper will be very eager to compete. @sergidejuan9 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 26, 2024

There has been some doubt as to whether Flick will continue with Inaki Pena as his number one, or switch to Szczesny once he is available. One thing that could work in his favour is that Szczesny could be available in European competition, where he has more experience than his Pena. Marca say that Barcelona registered Pena and Marc-Andre ter Stegen with UEFA for the Champions League, while youngsters Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen were part of the ‘B list’ of youngsters, allowing them an extra spot which they can use for Szczesny.

One of the reasons Hansi Flick cited the need to bring in another goalkeeper on Wednesday night was that neither Astralaga or Kochen have first-team experience yet. Szczesny has an impressive career behind him, and at 34, would be one of the most experienced members of the squad. Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski stand out as the only fit members of the squad over the age of thirty, and that could work in Szczesny’s favour.