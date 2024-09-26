Athletic Club pick up impressive draw away to AS Roma in Europa League opener

Athletic Club have started their 2024-25 Europa League campaign in relatively good fashion, as they were able to grind out a 1-1 draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ernesto Valverde was about to count on first-choice goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala from the start, but the 23-year-old was unable to prevent the home side from scoring the opening goal. It came from Artem Dovbyk, who scored against Spanish opposition for the first time since leaving Girona in the summer.

Nico Williams was only fit enough for a place on the substitutes’ bench in Rome, but he was introduced by Valverde on the hour mark. Los Leones improved from that point, and in the 85th minute, they found an equaliser courtesy of centre-back Aitor Paredes.

Athletic Bilbao have a LATE equaliser against Roma! ⏱️⚽️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4MaNFEzjXQ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 26, 2024

It is a good result for Athletic Club and they will be aiming to build on this opening day point in the Europa League. Next Thursday, they host AZ Alkmaar at San Mames.