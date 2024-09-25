Wojciech Szczesny accepts Barcelona offer – talks with Juventus underway

Barcelona look well on their way to recruiting a new goalkeeper to compensate for the absence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, for what is likely to be the rest of the season. The Polish goalkeeper retired last month, but looks to be keen on a return to the game.

Szczesny, 34, left Juventus this summer after rescinding his deal, and announced his retirement at the end of August. However Barcelona are working on the fly to replace ter Stegen after his knee surgery, and contacted Szczesny to see if he would be interested in coming back.

The Polish goalkeeper was presented with an offer on Tuesday, explain Relevo, and he has accepted that offer, giving the green light for a move. However Barcelona must now negotiate with his former club Juventus in order to get a deal done.

As a long-term replacement for Marc-André ter Stegen, Barcelona like FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa the most. Deco and the sports area have been following him for a long time. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2024

The Bianconeri included a penalty in his contract rescision if he were to join another side during a set period of time, and it appears Barcelona will be handling that cost. The same outlet explains that the Blaugrana are in talks with Juventus to see if they can reach an agreement on a fee.

Polish outlet Meczyki (via Sport) that the amount due to the Italian giants is €2m, from a €6m contract agreement, but assure that all sides are keen to get a deal done.

Logic would dictate that Barcelona are hoping to negotiate a reduced fee as a result, but otherwise they may be forced to front that money entirely. Under the emergency injury rule, Barcelona are permitted to use the amount equivalent to 80% of ter Stegen’s salary to register a new player, and that will ultimately be the limit, which is rumoured to be around €7m. That cost will then be added to their salary limit next season, but if talks drag out, Barcelona also have two other options on standby.