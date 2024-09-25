WATCH: Robert Lewandowski continues excellent form as Barcelona strike first against Getafe

Barcelona are aiming to make it seven La Liga wins from seven against Getafe, which would also re-establish their four-point lead at the top of the standings. They are already on course to secure another victory, having taken an early lead at the Estadi Olimpic.

The opening goal has come from Lewandowski, who makes it seven from eight appearances at the start of the season. Jules Kounde’s cross was poorly dealt with by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, and the Polish striker was on hand to volley into the empty net.

Who else? Robert Lewandowski scores again! 🔥 Barcelona take the lead against Getafe 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/L0JdZFNLoi — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 25, 2024

Getafe had made a positive start to proceedings, but Barcelona fought back well to gain control. Lewandowski’s early goal will allow them to control the match from here, which is important against a Jose Bordalas side.

Barcelona will hope to add a few more goals in the hopes of killing Getafe off rather early, which would allow players to be rested ahead of Saturday’s trip to Osasuna.