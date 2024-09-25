Saul Niguez set for two-month absence as injury problems return at Sevilla

Saul Niguez promised so much during his first few years at Atletico Madrid, but injuries prevented him from becoming a leading midfielder in Europe. His path took him to Sevilla in the summer, and despite an encouraging start to life in Andalusia, familiar problems have now returned.

Sevilla have confirmed that Saul suffered a high-grade tear to his hamstring during Tuesday’s victory against Real Valladolid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. According to Diario AS, this injury is expected to keep him out of action for at least two months.

🏥 PARTE MÉDICO | @saulniguez sufre una lesión de alto grado en el bíceps femoral del muslo izquierdo. ¡Ánimo con la recuperación, Saúl! 💪#WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 25, 2024

It is a bitter blow for Saul, and also Sevilla. They have already been without Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi-Lokonga in recent weeks, and now to have another midfielder out for a significant period of time is very bad news.

Sevilla head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, who renewed his contract by an additional year on Tuesday, will be scratching his head trying to find out a solution to being without one of his key players for the next couple of months.