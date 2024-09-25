Real Sociedad stumble to Europa League opening-day draw in Nice

On Wednesday, Real Sociedad kicked off their league phase campaign in the 2024-25 Europa League with a slightly underwhelming 1-1 draw against Nice at the Allianz Riviera.

Imanol Alguacil opted for a 5-3-2 formation in the south of France, and it looked like paying dividends in the early stages as La Real took the lead in the 18th minute courtesy of Ander Barrenetxea’s first goal of the season. However, the hosts found their way past the five defenders to force an equaliser right before half time – it came courtesy of Dutch midfielder Pablo Rosario.

In the second half, La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro came up big to secure a point. Nice were awarded a penalty, but the Spanish stopper brilliantly dived to his right to turn away the effort from Evann Guessand.

It’s not a bad result for Real Sociedad, but they will be disappointing having led. It also means that it is now one win in eight matches at the start of the season, which is a very disappointing return.