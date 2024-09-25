Real Madrid coach expected to turn down opportunity to manage Schalke 04

Earlier this week, it was reported that Raul Gonzalez was being considered as a candidate for the vacant head coach position at Schalke 04. The fallen giants have made a tough start to their 2. Bundesliga season, and they have thought about a familiar face as being their saviour.

After leaving Real Madrid, Raul played for Schalke for two years at the end of his playing career. He could have done so again as a manager, but according to Relevo, it is unlikely that he accepts the role because his desire is to remain as Castilla manager.

Two officials from Schalke travelled to Madrid earlier in the week to meet with Raul, and they presented their pitch to him. The Los Blancos legend took the time to entertain the presentation, but his idea is to reject the advances of his former club.

Raul fancies himself as a future manager of Real Madrid, although he’s unlikely to be Carlo Ancelotti’s successor because Xabi Alonso is tipped for that. Nevertheless, it’s interesting to see whether this situation is swaying him to stay put, as his chances of being promoted are likely to be higher.