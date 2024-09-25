Predicted Teams Barcelona-Getafe: Youngster to get second shot, veteran rest and Getafe to maintain new shape

Barcelona will be looking to maintain their 100% record in La Liga this season with a win at home to Getafe on Wednesday night. The Blaugrana will host Los Azulones at Montjuic at 21:00 CEST in their first match without captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, after his horrific injury.

Hansi Flick backed Inaki Pena to fill in for ter Stegen in his pre-match press conference, and he will be one of four changes that the German manager is expected to make, as per Sport. Youngsters Gerard Martin and Sergi Dominguez are set to drop out for fellow youngsters Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi after they were rested against Villarreal, while Marc Casado will also return to the side.

#FCBarcelona welcome #GetafeCF back to Montjuic this evening, having beaten them 4-0 last time around. Jose Bordalas is expected to go with three at the back by Sport, while Pablo Torre could keep his place for the Blaugrana. Inigo Martinez is tipped for his first rest.

MD concur with that line-up, and it will be veteran defender Inigo Martinez that drops to the bench for the first time this season, with Eric Garcia moving back to central defence. Otherwise, Flick will maintain the same line-up, despite some calling for a rest for Lamine Yamal.

Getafe are expected to stick with the three at the back formation that saw them draw at home to Leganes. Manager Jose Bordalas is serving the second of his three-game ban after being sent off during their prior defeat to Real Betis, but already things are looking a little sketchy for his side, who sit 19th, and without a win so far.

Breaking: Wojciech Szczęsny has said 'yes' to Barcelona's proposal. Now, the Pole must resolve his ongoing issues with Juventus.

They are missing Real Madrid loanee Alvaro Rodriguez due to injury, and former Barcelona man Carles Perez is due to play against his former side up front alongside Bertug Yildirim. He is the one change predicted for Yellu in midfield, no doubt to give Los Azulones more pace on the break.