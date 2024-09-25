Manuel Pellegrini gives brutally honest assessment of Vitor Roque – ‘He’s missed a lot of goals’

Real Betis forward Vitor Roque is set for spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle sprain, but he will have food for thought during is time out. Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini gave a brutally honest assessment of his performances up to now, although he did project positive things down the line.

Speaking ahead of Betis’ La Liga clash with Las Palmas, Pellegrini confirmed that he would be out, with Cedric Bakambu likely to be his replacement, having recently come back from injury.

“He is 19 years old, he lacks coaching because he has significant future potential. He has missed a lot of goals, if he had scored them our position in the table would be different, but he wouldn’t be here either. They will go in soon, first you have to generate them and he is generating them,” Pellegrini told Sport.

Loan watch: Vitor Roque suffers a low-grade sprain of the internal ligament of his left ankle. @RealBetis pic.twitter.com/Pb0MInXv6T — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2024

So far for Betis, Roque has made four appearances, netting his first goal in just his second appearance, coming off the bench against Leganes. In his two starts against Getafe and RCD Mallorca though, he passed up presentable opportunities to add to his tally.

The 19-year-old joined Real Betis on loan from Barcelona for the season, with Los Verdiblancos paying most of his salary. Betis can by 80% of his rights for €25m, and have the option to extend the loan for a further year next season.