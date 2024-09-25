Manchester City confirm ligament injury for Rodri Hernandez

The uncertainty over Rodri Hernandez’s injury status continues, with a lack of information over his knee issues. Manchester City have confirmed that he has a ligament injury though.

The Citizens released a statement on Wednesday declaring that after consulting with experts in Barcelona, Rodri had sustained a ligament injury in his right knee. No recovery time was given, and City explained that further tests will be conducted to confirm the extent of the issue, and the exact injury.

It was widely reported earlier this week that Rodri had suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament, and if that is indeed the case, then he will miss the rest of the season in all likelihood. If that is the case, it is a major setback for Manchester City, and a dent to their Premier League and Champions League aspirations. The swelling may be preventing the Spain star from getting a clear diagnosis so far, which could explain the lack of clarity.