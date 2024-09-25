Kylian Mbappe confirmed as new owner of French club after purchasing 80% stake

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been confirmed as the majority owner of a football club at just 25 years of age, after completing the purchase of a majority stake in SM Caen.

Diario AS explain that the purchase had to go through a regulator, and now the DNCG have confirmed the deal, carried out by Interconnected Ventures. Mbappe is the administrator of Interconnected ventures, who now own 80% of Caen, with former majority sharehold Pierre-Antoine Capton reducing his stake to 20%.

Currently 13th in Ligue 2, previous reports put the figure at €20m for the majority stake. The deal was announced in the summer, but has gone through already, and a sign of the attraction Mbappe will bring is the signing of former France international Yann M’Vila. The intention is to return Caen to Ligue 1 in the coming years, although clearly with his own playing career to focus on, it is not yet clear how active an owner Mbappe can or will be.

All the same, it was a less happy Wednesday for Mbappe, as he was dealt a frustrating blow. A thigh injury was confirmed, and he will miss the Madrid derby this weekend.