Key player ruled out of Athletic Club’s Europa League opener against AS Roma

On Thursday, Athletic Club take on AS Roma in their first league phase match of the 2024-25 Europa League. Ahead of the big kick-off, head coach Ernesto Valverde has announced a 24-man squad that will make the trip to the Italian capital.

Two pieces of very good news for Athletic are that Julen Agirrezabala and Nico Williams have both been passed fit to play at the Stadio Olimpico. The former took a blow against Celta at the weekend, which is a match that Williams missed because of injury.

🗒 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 Ernesto Valverde cita a 2⃣4⃣ jugadores para el partido de mañana ante la @OfficialASRoma en el Stadio Olímpico. ℹ Plan de viaje 👉 https://t.co/236hqL6xkN #RomaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Rzu7aAa2WZ — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) September 25, 2024

However, one big blow that Los Leones have suffered is the absence of Oihan Sancet. The talented midfielder has suffered a hamstring overload – he not only misses the trip to Rome, but he is also a major doubt to face Sevilla on Sunday, as per Marca.

Sancet has been a mainstay for Athletic Club in recent years, so his unavailability is very bad news. However, they will hope to have enough to cover his absence when they take on Roma.