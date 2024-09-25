“In 2-3 games I saw how bad they are” – Getafe starlet Chrisantus Uche criticises La Liga referees

La Liga referees have been in the spotlight in the last 24 hours, following criticism of the performance of on-field official Alejandro Muniz Ruiz during Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Espanyol on Tuesday. This has continues into Wednesday, following the release of an interview with Getafe’s Chrisantus Uche.

Speaking to ESPN Africa, Uche slammed La Liga referees over a supposed “lack of action” during matches.

“In just 2-3 games I saw how bad they are. Players can hit you and the ref will just ask you to get up, without taking any action against them. It’s frustrating because they don’t do anything. It’s so painful, and I feel like I don’t have any power.”

Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche opens up about his experience playing in Spain 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/4lcCtJl2sx — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) September 25, 2024

It remains to be seen whether the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) pick up on Uche’s remarks – if so, he could end up receiving a ban from Getafe’s upcoming matches, which would be terrible news for Jose Bordalas’ side given the impact that he has made since signing in the summer.