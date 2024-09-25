Hansi Flick explains thought process behind Barcelona’s signing of Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona made it seven wins from win in La Liga on Wednesday, as they saw off Getafe in less-than-convincing fashion. The result is still a positive one for the Catalans, who have now restored their four-point lead at the top of the standings.

Hansi Flick spoke on the encounter during his post-match reaction (via Diario AS). He admitted that his Barcelona side found things tough at the Estadi Olimpic.

“I’ve been told it’s normal against Getafe, they’re a good team in defence. The team fought for 95 minutes. I’m proud of the team, they fought the whole game. I’m also proud of the fans who have realised that we needed them.

“They are very good in defence and they are compact. It is not easy. Sometimes we don’t have the necessary speed. In the end we scored a goal to get the three points.”

Hansi Flick: "The team has fought for 95 minutes. I'm proud of the team, they've fought. I'm also proud of the fans who have realised that we needed them." pic.twitter.com/kqkqHkAHZ6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2024

Flick was also asked about the impending signing of Wojciech Szczesny, who will arrive as the replacement for the stricken Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. He refused to be drawn on the signing itself, although he hinted at why it is happening.

“I’m only talking about the players I have. Inaki (Pena) is our number one goalkeeper and we’re very happy with him. That’s all I can say.

“Inaki is 25 years old, but the other goalkeepers are very young. We need more experience and that’s why we’re talking about it. We’ve talked about it and discussed it, and we’ll have to decide.”