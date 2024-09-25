Girona frustrated at home by resilient Rayo Vallecano

Two La Liga matches were played on Wednesday, and they were both in Catalonia. Barcelona’s hosting of Getafe was the late kick-off, but before that, Girona were held to a goalless draw at Montilivi by Rayo Vallecano.

The first half saw very little action, and there was only one chance – it was a big one, as Miguel Gutierrez found Yaser Asprilla a few yards out, but he wasted his opportunity to score his first Girona goal by blazing over the crossbar.

Girona dominated throughout, and in the second half, they pushed hard to find a winning goal. Like Asprilla in the first 45, Cristhian Stuani was also a guilty party as he missed a glorious chance to score in the 80th minute – inexplicably, he managed to send the ball over the crossbar from only a couple of yards out.

The result means that Girona rise to 12th, going back above Sevilla – Rayo Vallecano are a couple of places higher in 10th.