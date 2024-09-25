Fabrizio Romano adds crucial detail about Barcelona goalkeeping situation

Barcelona are looking to bring in a goalkeeper imminently to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen, after the German goalkeeper was ruled out until at least late April or May. In the meantime, Inaki Pena will be taking care of their goal.

Manager Hansi Flick came out and backed Pena during his press conference on Tuesday, explaining that he had full confidence in the 25-year-old. It has also been reported in Catalonia that even if an experienced alternative is signed, then Pena is likely to remain as number one.

However speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, the Italian insider has explained that this is not necessarily the case. Romano revealed that the arrival of a new goalkeeper would very much mean an open competition for the starting spot, and there was no guarantee at all that Pena would remain the starter.

Szczęsny will not be told that he will be a starter or a substitute. If he accepts, he will have to earn it, like Peña and Astralaga. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 24, 2024

It appears as if Wojciech Szczesny has been chosen as their top choice, and the Blaugrana are in talks with his agent. Keylor Navas is another of their candidates on standby, and there is one more goalkeeper on their shortlist, although their name is not revealed.

Flick may have backed Pena, but it seems he has been key in opting first for Szczesny, at least as things stand. The Polish goalkeeper left Juventus this summer, and retired not long ago, but was key for his national team at Euro 2024. Certainly based on CV, and recent experience, he is the standout candidate.