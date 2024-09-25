Contract length and salary for Wojciech Szczesny revealed as goalkeeper answers question on Barcelona interest

Barcelona appear to be on the way to wrapping up a deal for former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, with the Polish goalkeeper set to come out of retirement almost exactly a month after making the announcement. The 34-year-old would arrive as a free agent, although Barcelona still have to negotiate with the Bianconeri.

The Blaugrana are currently in talks to sign Szczesny, and are now discussing an agreement with Juventus – they had included a penalty clause if he was to join a new side. Barcelona will try to reach a deal to reduce that clause.

Meanwhile Szczesny was asked by MD about Barcelona’s interest, but preferred instead to give his support to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, whom in theory he would replace.

Meanwhile Sport follow up a report that Szczesny has agreed terms with Barcelona by revealing that his deal will be until next summer only, and he will earn around €3m, with bonuses on top. Neither side is closing the door on extending that deal if all parties are happy though. either way, a deal will be reached or talks will be scrapped this week.

They also note that he is attracted by the idea not only of playing for Barcelona, but sharing a dressing room with his friend, Robert Lewandowski.

While the situation is a long way from ideal for Barcelona, having had to look for a replacement for ter Stegen, Szczesny is a good level of goalkeeper to be able to bring in. If they do get the deal over the line, then they will be signing Juventus’ starting goalkeeper, and one of Euro 2024’s best shot-stoppers too.