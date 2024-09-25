Barcelona continue 100% record in La Liga with narrow victory over Getafe

Barcelona have continued their dominant start to the season, making it seven wins from seven in La Liga. However, it was not as convincing as it has been from Hansi Flick’s side, as they only managed to defeat Getafe by a 1-0 scoreline.

Full time: Barcelona 1-0 Getafe. Another three points in the bag, making it 7 from 7. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2024

It looked like being more comfortable for the hosts when they opened the scoring inside the first 20 minutes. Jules Kounde’s cross was poorly dealt with by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria, and this allowed Robert Lewandowski to easily volley into the back of the net for his seventh goal of the season.

Barcelona would dominate the 90 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic, but without creating many more clear chances. Lamine Yamal had an effort spectacularly saved by Soria in the second half, while Eric Garcia missed a big chance in the latter stages. Fortunately for the Catalans, they were not made to pay for it.

The result sees Barcelona re-establish the four-point lead that they hold over Real Madrid at the top of the standings. It also sees Getafe remain inside the relegation zone, as their winless start to the season goes on.