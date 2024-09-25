Barcelona clear up Lamine Yamal injury fears

Barcelona edged past Getafe on Wednesday to make it seven wins from seven in La Liga. It wasn’t a straightforward contest for the league leaders, who also saw Lamine Yamal come off at the end of the match with a knock.

The 17-year-old sensation was in from the start once again, and he ended up playing 90 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic. However, he did take a blow in the dying stages, and at the full time whistle, he was seen limping gingerly.

Understandably, this sparked fears among Barcelona supporters, especially with matches coming up against Osasuna, Young Boys and Alaves before the international break. Fortunately, he appeared to be fine, with club sources reporting that there is no injury.

Breaking: According to the Barcelona dressing room, Lamine Yamal is fine. He was seen limping after the final whistle. @AdriaAlbets pic.twitter.com/TGWttXWt8D — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 25, 2024

Regardless, it may be best for Lamine Yamal to be rested against Osasuna on Saturday, even if he is okay. For a 17-year-old, he has played a lot of football in these early stages of the season, so Barcelona should be concerned about a heightened risk of injuries.