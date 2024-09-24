Zinedine Zidane’s eldest son retires from football at 29

Enzo Zidane has retired from professional football at the age of 29, and will focus on his family and other investments.

The eldest of Zinedine Zidane’s four sons, all of who have passed through Real Madrid’s academy, enjoyed a decade-long career, but has decided to call time on it, as per Diario AS. Zidane was most recently at Fuenlabrada, where he made 29 appearances and was involved in five goals, but after spending last season without a team, has decided to hang up his boots.

He made 203 appearances, scoring 13 goals and assisting 24 times, in a career that took him through Real Madrid Castilla, the senior side at Real Madrid, Alaves, Lausanne, Rayo Majadahonda, Aves, Almeria and Rodez Aveyron before finishing in the satellite town of Madrid, Fuenlabrada.

Enzo made one appearance for the Real Madrid senior team, and scored on his debut during his 45 minutes against Cultural Leonesa in a 6-1 Copa del Rey run. Currently Luca Zidane is at Eibar as a starting goalkeeper, Theo Zidane is playing in midfield for third-tier Cordoba, and Elyaz Zidane moved to join the Real Betis academy this summer, but is a France under-17 international.

