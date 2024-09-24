WATCH: Rodrygo Goes adds Real Madrid’s third goal against Alaves

Real Madrid have been prolific against Alaves in their MD7 clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had big shots on target, and all three have resulted in goals being scored.

Lucas Vazquez gave Los Blancos a dream start after 54 seconds, and their advantage was doubled by a fine goal from Kylian Mbappe. Three minutes into the second half, the third goal has come from Rodrygo Goes.

RODRYGO TAKES IT HIMSELF TO SCORE 😤 Madrid's attack is stacked 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ojx1CmKSvG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 24, 2024

It’s an excellent individual goal from Rodrygo, although Alaves will be disappointed with the defending – Antonio Sivera will also feel that he should be doing better at that angle.

The good news for Real Madrid is that they can now afford to take their foot off the gas pedal, meaning that they can rest their legs ahead of this weekend’s Madrid derby at the Civitas Metropolitano. It would be of no surprise if Carlo Ancelotti started substituting his most important players in the coming minutes.