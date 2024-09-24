Alaves Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid handed dream start as Lucas Vazquez scores inside 60 seconds

Real Madrid are once again hoping to close to within one point of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, as they take on Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti named a very strong side for the MD7 encounter, and it has paid dividends already as the opening goal has been scored inside the opening minute.

It’s a surprise scorer for Los Blancos, as Lucas Vazquez is the player to find the back of the net. Fantastic work from Vinicius Junior – he drives to the by-line before cutting back for the defender to fire past Antonio Sivera.

It’s a breathless opening from Real Madrid, with Lucas scoring after 54 seconds. As usual, it is excellent from Vinicius, who continues his fine form from the victory over Espanyol at the weekend.

There’s no doubt that Real Madrid will fancy scoring a few in this one, although they will be wary of pushing themselves too much, baring in mind that the Madrid derby in coming this weekend.

